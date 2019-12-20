Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is engaged in exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for silver along with gold, copper and lead. Its properties are mainly located in British Columbia, the Yukon Territory, Mexico and Canada. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

ASM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ASM opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $0.81.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 million.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and 4 leased mineral claims comprising Avino mine area property comprising 4 concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and 1 leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property comprises 9 exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprising 4 exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and 1 exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties comprising 3 leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avino Silver & Gold Mines (ASM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com