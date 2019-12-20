Avista (NYSE:AVA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $46.43

Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $46.43 and traded as high as $49.30. Avista shares last traded at $49.28, with a volume of 268,665 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AVA shares. ValuEngine cut Avista from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Williams Capital cut Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Avista from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.33.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). Avista had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $283.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avista Corp will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a $0.387 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.46%.

In other Avista news, Director R John Taylor sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $42,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Broomfield Robert 225,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Avista by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Avista by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 86,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avista by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Avista by 112.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 121.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 19,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Avista Company Profile (NYSE:AVA)

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

