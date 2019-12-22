Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) to announce earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Avrobio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.60) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.64). Avrobio reported earnings of ($0.67) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Avrobio will report full year earnings of ($2.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($2.38). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to ($2.12). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Avrobio.

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.02.

AVRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Nomura began coverage on Avrobio in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Avrobio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Avrobio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Avrobio in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avrobio in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.92.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

NASDAQ:AVRO opened at $19.99 on Thursday. Avrobio has a 1 year low of $11.85 and a 1 year high of $28.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.91.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVRO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Avrobio during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avrobio by 438.4% in the third quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 570,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,058,000 after purchasing an additional 464,700 shares during the period. Partner Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Avrobio in the third quarter worth $66,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avrobio in the third quarter worth $403,000. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avrobio in the third quarter worth $11,707,000. 77.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avrobio

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avrobio (AVRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com