Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avrobio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avrobio in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avrobio in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Nomura began coverage on shares of Avrobio in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.92.

Avrobio stock opened at $19.99 on Friday. Avrobio has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $28.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.91. The company has a market capitalization of $635.87 million, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 2.66.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts expect that Avrobio will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Avrobio during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avrobio by 438.4% during the third quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 570,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,058,000 after acquiring an additional 464,700 shares in the last quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Avrobio during the third quarter worth $66,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Avrobio in the third quarter worth $403,000. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avrobio in the third quarter worth $11,707,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

About Avrobio

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.