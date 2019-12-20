AxoGen’s (AXGN) Buy Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of AxoGen from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.00.

NASDAQ AXGN opened at $17.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.24. AxoGen has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $25.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.08 million, a P/E ratio of -31.81 and a beta of 0.27.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 26.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $28.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AxoGen will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXGN. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 556.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 574,868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,174,000 after buying an additional 487,361 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,529,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of AxoGen by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 601,118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,902,000 after purchasing an additional 284,479 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 595,084 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,783,000 after purchasing an additional 256,697 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,674,036 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,947,000 after purchasing an additional 208,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

