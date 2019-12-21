Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Axos Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 17th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini expects that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Axos Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. Axos Financial had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $124.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Axos Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Axos Financial from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Axos Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

AX stock opened at $30.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.00. Axos Financial has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $33.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Axos Financial by 361.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after purchasing an additional 323,402 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Axos Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $6,874,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Axos Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $5,165,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Axos Financial by 29.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 593,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,418,000 after buying an additional 133,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the second quarter worth $3,509,000. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

