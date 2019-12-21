Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Now Covered by Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush started coverage on shares of Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) in a report released on Tuesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Axos Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

AX has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Axos Financial from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Axos Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Axos Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Axos Financial has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.25.

AX opened at $30.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Axos Financial has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $33.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.88.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 23.48%. The firm had revenue of $124.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axos Financial will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AX. CWM LLC boosted its position in Axos Financial by 6.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 129,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 3.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 4.6% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

