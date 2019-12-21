Azart (AZART) Market Cap Tops $273.00

Azart (CURRENCY:AZART) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. Azart has a total market cap of $273.00 and $1.00 worth of Azart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Azart has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. One Azart coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge.

Azart Coin Profile

Azart (AZART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2018. Azart’s total supply is 4,146,379 coins. The official website for Azart is azartpay.com. Azart’s official Twitter account is @AzartPay.

Buying and Selling Azart

Azart can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azart should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Azart using one of the exchanges listed above.