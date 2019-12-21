B. Riley Initiates Coverage on TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT)

Investment analysts at B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

TACT opened at $10.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 1.84. TransAct Technologies has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $13.59.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.69 million for the quarter. TransAct Technologies had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 4.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TACT. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in TransAct Technologies in the second quarter worth $70,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 12.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 48.3% in the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 30,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Institutional investors own 42.22% of the company’s stock.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

