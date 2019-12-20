B. Riley Lowers TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Price Target to $3.50

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) had its target price dropped by analysts at B. Riley from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 94.44% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for TETRA Technologies’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. TETRA Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.33.

NYSE:TTI opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. TETRA Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $2.68.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $245.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that TETRA Technologies will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,357,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,705 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the second quarter worth $1,569,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 44.4% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,871,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 575,631 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in TETRA Technologies by 51.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,075,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 365,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in TETRA Technologies by 94.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 746,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 362,866 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

