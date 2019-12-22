B. Riley Raises SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Price Target to $42.00

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $37.00 price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $37.00 price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America set a $22.00 target price on SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.56.

SEAS stock opened at $33.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95. SeaWorld Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $34.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.24.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $473.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.84 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 52.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 6,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $202,124.05. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEAS. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $65,220,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,385,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,938,000 after purchasing an additional 321,740 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 5.6% during the second quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,515,000 after purchasing an additional 64,405 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 5,973.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 685,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,051,000 after purchasing an additional 674,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 5.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 623,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,333,000 after purchasing an additional 29,421 shares during the last quarter.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

