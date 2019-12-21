Baader Bank Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €290.00 Price Target

adidas (FRA:ADS) received a €290.00 ($337.21) price target from equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ADS. Warburg Research set a €280.00 ($325.58) price objective on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €270.00 ($313.95) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €292.00 ($339.53) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($348.84) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. adidas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €280.75 ($326.45).

adidas stock opened at €291.45 ($338.90) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €276.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €273.68. adidas has a 12 month low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a 12 month high of €201.01 ($233.73).

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

