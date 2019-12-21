Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 579 ($7.62).

Several analysts have issued reports on BAB shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 825 ($10.85) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

LON:BAB traded down GBX 14 ($0.18) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 606.80 ($7.98). 2,491,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 571.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 513.76. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion and a PE ratio of 11.34. Babcock International Group has a 12-month low of GBX 410.10 ($5.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 659.80 ($8.68). The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.12.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a GBX 7.20 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Babcock International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.56%.

In related news, insider Ruth Cairnie purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 521 ($6.85) per share, with a total value of £13,025 ($17,133.65).

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company delivers through-life marine engineering services, including supporting naval fleets, commercial marine, engineering consultancy, weapons handling, equipment support, intelligence and cyber-security, and technical training to defense and civil customers.

