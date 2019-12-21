BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAESY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BAE SYS PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of BAE SYS PLC/S in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BAE SYS PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded BAE SYS PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

BAESY traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.91. 757,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,276. BAE SYS PLC/S has a one year low of $22.36 and a one year high of $31.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.03.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S by 14.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 783,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,634,000 after buying an additional 101,492 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in BAE SYS PLC/S by 3.0% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in BAE SYS PLC/S by 151.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 9,285 shares during the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAE SYS PLC/S Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?