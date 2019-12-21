BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAESY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BAE SYS PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of BAE SYS PLC/S in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BAE SYS PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded BAE SYS PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.
BAESY traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.91. 757,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,276. BAE SYS PLC/S has a one year low of $22.36 and a one year high of $31.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.03.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S by 14.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 783,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,634,000 after buying an additional 101,492 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in BAE SYS PLC/S by 3.0% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in BAE SYS PLC/S by 151.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 9,285 shares during the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BAE SYS PLC/S Company Profile
BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.