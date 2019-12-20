Bailador Technology Investments (ASX:BTI) Trading Down 1%

Shares of Bailador Technology Investments Ltd (ASX:BTI) dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as A$1.00 ($0.71) and last traded at A$1.00 ($0.71), approximately 10,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.01 ($0.71).

The firm has a market cap of $124.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of A$1.01 and a 200-day moving average of A$0.99.

Bailador Technology Investments Company Profile (ASX:BTI)

Bailador Technology Investments Limited is a private equity firm specializing in investments in expansion capital in companies which have advanced through the start-up phase. The firm prefers to invest in the Internet and the Information technology sector with a focus on e-commerce and subscription-based internet businesses, software, high value data, online education, telecommunications applications and services, and new media and marketing.

