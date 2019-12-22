Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (LON:BGFD) Hits New 52-Week High at $843.00

Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 843 ($11.09) and last traded at GBX 843 ($11.09), with a volume of 219892 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 835 ($10.98).

The stock has a market cap of $779.14 million and a P/E ratio of -19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 818.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 807.36.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 0.42%. This is an increase from Baillie Gifford Japan Trust’s previous dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Baillie Gifford Japan Trust’s payout ratio is presently -0.09%.

In related news, insider Sharon Brown bought 1,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 821 ($10.80) per share, with a total value of £14,909.36 ($19,612.42).

Baillie Gifford Japan Trust Company Profile (LON:BGFD)

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

