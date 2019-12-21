BALFOUR BEATTY/S (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of BALFOUR BEATTY/S (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BALFOUR BEATTY/S from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

OTCMKTS BAFYY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.73. 11,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,655. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.73. BALFOUR BEATTY/S has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $7.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.72.

About BALFOUR BEATTY/S

Balfour Beatty Plc engages in the provision of infrastructure services. It offers a range of capabilities in construction, civil engineering and mechanical & electrical engineering services. It operates through following business segments: Construction Services, Support Services, Infrastructure Investments, and Corporate Activities.

