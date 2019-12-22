Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) will announce ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.02). Ballard Power Systems also posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ballard Power Systems.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 43.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $24.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.60 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ballard Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.08.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 60.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 17.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 38,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 5,649 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $6.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average of $5.01. Ballard Power Systems has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $7.30.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ballard Power Systems (BLDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com