Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ballard Power Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a hold rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ballard Power Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.08.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.79. The stock had a trading volume of 733,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,941. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Ballard Power Systems has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $7.30.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 43.31%. The firm had revenue of $24.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 175.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 17,362 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 38,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,649 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 75.5% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 40,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 17,525 shares in the last quarter. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

