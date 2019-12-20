Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BBVA shares. Berenberg Bank cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:BBVA opened at $5.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.26. The company has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.06. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $6.44.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 64.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 916.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,548 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. 3.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

