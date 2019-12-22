Bank of America Upgrades Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) to “Neutral”

Bank of America upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has $110.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $94.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered Quest Diagnostics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.07.

DGX stock opened at $107.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Quest Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $78.95 and a 12-month high of $108.95.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 15.32%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 13th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total value of $4,786,651.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,513,415.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total transaction of $857,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,459,658.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5,453.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 429,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after purchasing an additional 422,065 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 637.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 233,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,996,000 after buying an additional 201,868 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at $364,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 184,542 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,752,000 after buying an additional 9,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter worth $12,664,000. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

