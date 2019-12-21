Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) CEO Russell A. Colombo Sells 500 Shares

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) CEO Russell A. Colombo sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $23,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,879. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRC opened at $46.65 on Friday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $47.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.15 million, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $26.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.19 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 31.54%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 16.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 38,909 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 700,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

BMRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve