Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $80.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BNS. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.56.

BNS stock opened at $55.98 on Tuesday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $48.34 and a fifty-two week high of $58.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $67.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.16.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 17.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.684 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 50.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.3% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.3% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. 46.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

