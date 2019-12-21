Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banner from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Banner from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Banner from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of BANR opened at $57.80 on Wednesday. Banner has a one year low of $48.50 and a one year high of $64.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. Banner had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $137.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.12 million. Analysts anticipate that Banner will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.10%.

In other news, Director Brent A. Orrico sold 764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $42,432.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Layman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $27,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Banner by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Banner by 411.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 78,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,417,000 after buying an additional 63,261 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Banner by 15.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 357,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,139,000 after buying an additional 49,224 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 8.6% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 12.5% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

