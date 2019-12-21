Barclays PLC Buys 26,680 Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) by 82.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 26,680 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRNS. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 548,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 10,204 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1,679.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 177,331 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,587,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 115,294 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 31,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 57.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNS opened at $2.17 on Friday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.05.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Scott Braunstein purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $162,000.00. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MRNS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Marinus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.78.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

