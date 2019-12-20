Barclays PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) by 58.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,450 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Lawson Products were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LAWS. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 17,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Lawson Products by 5.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Lawson Products by 45.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lawson Products by 11.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 35,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lawson Products in the second quarter valued at about $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

LAWS opened at $52.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Lawson Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.15 and a 1-year high of $55.88. The company has a market capitalization of $472.28 million, a PE ratio of 66.71, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.42.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $94.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.37 million. Lawson Products had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 18.01%. Equities analysts forecast that Lawson Products, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael G. Decata acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.50 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,705,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Manik Gupta sold 3,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $96,948.60. 51.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LAWS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Lawson Products from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

