Barclays PLC Has $110,000 Stock Holdings in Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Marlin Business Services were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Marlin Business Services by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 647,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,138,000 after purchasing an additional 10,092 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marlin Business Services by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 478,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,926,000 after purchasing an additional 7,756 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marlin Business Services by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 334,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,337,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Marlin Business Services by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 155,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marlin Business Services by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 128,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRLN. BidaskClub upgraded Marlin Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised Marlin Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

MRLN stock opened at $23.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.08. Marlin Business Services Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $25.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.37 million, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.90.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $35.38 million for the quarter. Marlin Business Services had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 12.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marlin Business Services Corp. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Marlin Business Services’s previous dividend of $0.11. Marlin Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.45%.

About Marlin Business Services

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company's products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. It offers lease finance to approximately 100 categories of equipment.

