Barclays PLC Has $71,000 Holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,456 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,886 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 131.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 165,448 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 94,096 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 45.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,602,747 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,394,000 after purchasing an additional 501,177 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% in the third quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 749,660 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after buying an additional 279,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRTK opened at $4.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.69. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $7.39. The company has a market capitalization of $129.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.48, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.80.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 505.07% and a negative return on equity of 5,327.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Randall B. Brenner sold 7,674 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total transaction of $30,542.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,525.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan Loh sold 14,514 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $44,993.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 417,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,569.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,735 shares of company stock worth $218,806. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PRTK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $36.00 price objective on Paratek Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.79.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon biology and tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea.

