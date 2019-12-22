Barclays PLC Has $78,000 Stock Position in Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ:TPCO)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ:TPCO) by 29.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,799 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Tribune Publishing were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Tribune Publishing in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Tribune Publishing in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tribune Publishing in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tribune Publishing in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tribune Publishing in the second quarter worth about $113,000. 35.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPCO opened at $13.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.41 and a 200-day moving average of $9.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Tribune Publishing Co has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $13.86.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $236.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.90 million. Tribune Publishing had a positive return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 2.12%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tribune Publishing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. TheStreet raised Tribune Publishing from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th.

In other news, major shareholder Alden Global Capital Llc acquired 184,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $2,018,430.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Ferro, Jr. sold 23,741 shares of Tribune Publishing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $308,633.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,176,859 shares of company stock worth $14,581,729 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tribune Publishing

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; and digital platforms, such as Websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile Websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' Web presence for small to medium size businesses.

