Barclays PLC Has $83,000 Stake in Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Legacy Housing were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Legacy Housing during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Legacy Housing by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Legacy Housing in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LEGH. B. Riley began coverage on Legacy Housing in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Legacy Housing in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGH opened at $16.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $396.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.37 and a 200-day moving average of $14.31. Legacy Housing Corp has a one year low of $8.93 and a one year high of $17.40.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.07). Legacy Housing had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $41.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.22 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Legacy Housing Corp will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kenneth E. Shipley sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $54,035.50. Also, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 3,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $60,772.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,690,734 shares in the company, valued at $41,356,581.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,677,720 shares of company stock valued at $24,151,638 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

