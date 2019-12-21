Barclays PLC Has $94,000 Stock Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB)

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 272,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,062,000 after purchasing an additional 10,246 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 2.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 289,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,693,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 4.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the second quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 207.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock opened at $46.91 on Friday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.70 and a 1 year high of $48.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RUSHB shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUSHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB).