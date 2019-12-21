Barclays PLC Lowers Position in LifeVantage Corp (NASDAQ:LFVN)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in LifeVantage Corp (NASDAQ:LFVN) by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,768 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in LifeVantage were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of LifeVantage by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LifeVantage in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in LifeVantage by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in LifeVantage by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in LifeVantage by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 46,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 8,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

LFVN stock opened at $15.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. LifeVantage Corp has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $17.08. The stock has a market cap of $221.01 million, a P/E ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 0.64.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $56.23 million during the quarter. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 3.65%. As a group, analysts forecast that LifeVantage Corp will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded LifeVantage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

In related news, CEO Darren Jay Jensen sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $63,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 411,470 shares in the company, valued at $5,814,071.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LifeVantage Profile

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutraceutical dietary supplements and skin care products. The company offers Protandim, a scientifically-validated dietary supplement; LifeVantage TrueScience, an anti-aging skin care product; Axio, a line of energy drink mixes; Omega+, a fish oil dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and Vitamin D3; and PhysIQ, a weight management system, as well as Petandim for Dogs, a companion pet supplement formulated to treat oxidative stress in dogs.

