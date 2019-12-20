Barclays PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Rafael Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in Rafael Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,326 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Rafael were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Rafael by 342.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rafael during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Rafael by 9.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE lifted its holdings in shares of Rafael by 0.5% during the third quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 434,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Rafael by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RFL opened at $17.63 on Friday. Rafael Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $30.86.

Rafael (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter.

About Rafael

Rafael Holdings, Inc holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells. Rafael Holdings, Inc is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

