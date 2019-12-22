Barclays PLC Makes New $73,000 Investment in GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX)

Barclays PLC acquired a new position in GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GSX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu during the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in GSX Techedu during the second quarter valued at about $1,080,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in GSX Techedu during the second quarter valued at about $1,117,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in GSX Techedu during the third quarter valued at about $1,218,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in GSX Techedu during the second quarter worth about $3,745,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

GSX has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of GSX Techedu in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of GSX Techedu in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

NYSE:GSX opened at $20.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.69. GSX Techedu Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $21.28.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.07 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 461.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that GSX Techedu Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GSX Techedu

GSX Techedu Inc operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX).