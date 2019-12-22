Barclays PLC Purchases 5,278 Shares of Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Barclays PLC increased its position in Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,278 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Seres Therapeutics were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCRB. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 14.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 3,656.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,447 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MCRB opened at $4.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.39. The stock has a market cap of $301.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.83. Seres Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $8.39.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics Inc will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

MCRB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Seres Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB).