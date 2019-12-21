Barclays PLC Raises Stock Position in Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP) by 70.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HARP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 216.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 201,237 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 183.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 234,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 151,644 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 24,064 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 0.9% in the second quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,348,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,529,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HARP. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Shares of HARP stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $444.96 million and a PE ratio of -0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.12. The company has a current ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $21.26.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,107.97% and a negative return on equity of 86.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 million. Equities research analysts predict that Harpoon Therapeutics Inc will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Harpoon Therapeutics news, Director Mark Chin sold 47,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total transaction of $914,450.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Natalie Sacks sold 5,826 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $104,751.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,580 shares in the company, valued at $927,408.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 375,335 shares of company stock worth $6,446,228 in the last quarter.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

