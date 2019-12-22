Barclays PLC Sells 12,050 Shares of Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:UBX)

Barclays PLC trimmed its stake in Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:UBX) by 46.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,050 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Unity Biotechnology were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UBX. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 164,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 246.7% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 29,354 shares during the period. 35.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.81.

NASDAQ UBX opened at $7.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.28. Unity Biotechnology Inc has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $17.46.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Unity Biotechnology Inc will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase 1 clinical study for musculoskeletal disease; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders.

