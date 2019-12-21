Barclays PLC Sells 1,257 Shares of Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL)

Barclays PLC trimmed its stake in Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Replimune Group were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of REPL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 793.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 18,390 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Replimune Group by 211.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 15,672 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Replimune Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 123,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 10,406 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 186,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 10,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REPL stock opened at $14.80 on Friday. Replimune Group Inc has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a current ratio of 9.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.17 million, a PE ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 3.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.22.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Replimune Group Inc will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Replimune Group news, Director Jason P. Rhodes purchased 1,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.61 per share, with a total value of $14,971,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Fund Iv L.P. Omega purchased 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,994,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,335,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,016,500 and sold 200,000 shares valued at $3,395,500. Corporate insiders own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

REPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on Replimune Group from $30.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Replimune Group Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

