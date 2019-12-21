Barclays PLC Sells 1,655 Shares of Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in shares of Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) by 16.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,529 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Airgain were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Airgain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airgain in the second quarter worth $158,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Airgain by 366.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,274 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Airgain during the second quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Airgain during the second quarter worth $694,000. 50.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AIRG shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Airgain from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, William Blair cut Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

AIRG stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $98.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.67 and a beta of 1.86. Airgain Inc has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $17.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.89.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $13.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.83 million. Airgain had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Airgain Inc will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG).