Barclays PLC Sells 1,713 Shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Citi Trends were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Citi Trends by 1,637.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,123 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Citi Trends by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 22,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Citi Trends by 7.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Citi Trends by 49.6% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,660 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTRN stock opened at $21.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.12. The stock has a market cap of $253.85 million, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Citi Trends, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.41 and a twelve month high of $22.30.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $183.05 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Citi Trends’s payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

In other news, Director Jonathan Duskin sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $43,365.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN).