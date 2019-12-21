Barclays PLC Sells 3,341 Shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,341 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Trecora Resources were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 7.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,125,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,771,000 after buying an additional 78,620 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Trecora Resources by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 988,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,456,000 after buying an additional 24,241 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Trecora Resources by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 496,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after buying an additional 25,450 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trecora Resources by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 398,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after buying an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trecora Resources by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 302,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after buying an additional 88,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Trecora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

TREC stock opened at $7.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $185.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.89 and a beta of 1.19. Trecora Resources has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $10.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

About Trecora Resources

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

