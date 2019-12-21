Barclays PLC Sells 3,958 Shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) by 31.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,958 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Reading International were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Reading International by 0.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 839,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,903,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Reading International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 692,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,984,000 after acquiring an additional 6,925 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Reading International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 527,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Reading International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 7,690 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its stake in Reading International by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 228,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 12,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDI stock opened at $10.81 on Friday. Reading International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.62 million, a PE ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.13.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.08). Reading International had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $70.46 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RDI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Reading International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Reading International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

