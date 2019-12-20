Barclays PLC Sells 434,377 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG)

Barclays PLC cut its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 434,377 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 10.9% in the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 20,272,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,519,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,251,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,513,000 after acquiring an additional 970,068 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 59.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,428,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,656,000 after acquiring an additional 6,116,500 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,156,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,523,000 after acquiring an additional 849,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 24.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,945,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,000 shares during the last quarter. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lloyds Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

LYG stock opened at $3.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.80. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $3.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $58.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.10.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

