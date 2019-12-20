Barclays Reiterates Hold Rating for EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM)

Barclays reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) in a research report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

EQM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised EQM Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.63.

Shares of EQM Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $27.68. The stock had a trading volume of 45,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,285. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. EQM Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $21.43 and a twelve month high of $47.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.61.

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $408.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.98 million. EQM Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that EQM Midstream Partners will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $1,115,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new position in EQM Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at $276,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in EQM Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at $811,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in EQM Midstream Partners by 24.1% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 890,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,118,000 after buying an additional 173,165 shares during the period. Finally, Cincinnati Insurance Co. boosted its position in EQM Midstream Partners by 74.2% during the third quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. now owns 57,875 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 24,655 shares during the last quarter. 37.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQM Midstream Partners Company Profile

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

