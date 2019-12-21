Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €66.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €66.00 ($76.74) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €66.00 ($76.74) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($76.74) price target on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Baader Bank set a €59.00 ($68.60) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. HSBC set a €61.00 ($70.93) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €65.51 ($76.18).

BAS stock opened at €67.94 ($79.00) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.40 billion and a PE ratio of 6.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €69.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is €63.71. Basf has a fifty-two week low of €55.64 ($64.70) and a fifty-two week high of €74.61 ($86.76). The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.41.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

