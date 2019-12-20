Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BASF is the world’s leading chemical company: The Chemical Company. Its portfolio ranges from chemicals, plastics, performance products and agricultural products to oil and gas. As a reliable partner BASF creates chemistry to help its customers in virtually all industries to be more successful. With its high-value products and intelligent solutions, BASF plays an important role in finding answers to global challenges such as climate protection, energy efficiency, nutrition and mobility. “

BASFY has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Basf from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Basf from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Basf stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.63. 169,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,643. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.69. The company has a market cap of $68.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Basf has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.98.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Basf had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Basf will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

