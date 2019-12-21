Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.75.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BAX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $82.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.42. Baxter International has a fifty-two week low of $61.40 and a fifty-two week high of $89.93. The firm has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

In other Baxter International news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $125,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,515,723.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew Frye sold 3,332 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $293,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Baxter International by 18,207.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,229,457 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $346,392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206,355 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 43.4% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,430,469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $526,655,000 after buying an additional 1,945,800 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 553.6% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,209,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $99,096,000 after buying an additional 1,024,852 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 5.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,154,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,404,937,000 after buying an additional 895,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 23,909.8% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 878,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,971,000 after buying an additional 875,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds