Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) PT Raised to $94.00

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BAX. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Baxter International in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a buy rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered Baxter International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Baxter International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.15.

Shares of NYSE:BAX traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.49. 3,904,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,337,845. Baxter International has a fifty-two week low of $61.40 and a fifty-two week high of $89.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

In related news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 3,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $293,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,408. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $125,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,515,723.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $436,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 1,724.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 173,317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,911,000 after purchasing an additional 163,817 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Beck Bode LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 3.6% in the third quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 76,001 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 5.9% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 15,425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

