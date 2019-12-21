Bayan Token (BYT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $291.00

Bayan Token (CURRENCY:BYT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Bayan Token has a market cap of $173,693.00 and approximately $291.00 worth of Bayan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bayan Token token can now be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00010134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex and Trade Satoshi. During the last week, Bayan Token has traded up 0.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013746 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00186897 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.40 or 0.01187133 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000648 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00026286 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00118860 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bayan Token Profile

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Bayan Token’s total supply is 199,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,267 tokens. Bayan Token’s official message board is medium.com/@bayantoken. Bayan Token’s official website is bayantoken.com. Bayan Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bayan Token Token Trading

Bayan Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Instant Bitex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bayan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bayan Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bayan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.