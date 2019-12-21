Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Lifted to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

BAYRY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bayer from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bayer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

OTCMKTS:BAYRY opened at $19.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.80. Bayer has a 1 year low of $14.61 and a 1 year high of $20.69.

Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Bayer had a positive return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Bayer will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bayer Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

